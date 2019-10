In Loving Memory Leroy Franklin Major, Jr. May 24,1935 ~ October 2, 2018 Daddy.... We can't believe it has been a year since you've been gone. We think about you always, and we talk about you still. You have never been forgotten and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts , there you will remain to walk and guide us thru our lives. Until we meet again. We Love you, Your children, grandchildren, great grand, family and friends