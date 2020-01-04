|
Leroy G. "Gibby" Lowder, Jr. Summerville - Leroy G. Lowder, Jr. 86, of Summerville, a United States Army Veteran and husband of Joanne Limehouse Lowder, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on the morning of January 4, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy G. Lowder, Jr. are invited to his visitation from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville. His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Stallsville United Methodist Church, 255 Stallsville Rd., Summerville. Burial will follow in White Church Cemetery. Leroy was born in Concord, North Carolina on March 7, 1933. He was the son of Leroy G. Sr. and Willie Mae Lowder. Leroy retired from MUSC physical plant and after retirement he raised rabbits and sold exotic meats. He was a member of Stallsville United Methodist Church. Leroy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne Lowder; his sons, Leroy (Roy) Lowder III (Vicki) and Timothy Ashley Lowder. He was the proud grandfather of Brooke Lowder, Dylan Lowder, Logan Lowder Heath (Mackenzie) and Tyler Lowder. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathy Lowder Cales and his daughter in law, Vickie Lynn Morton Lowder. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to Stallsville United Methodist Church. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483.
