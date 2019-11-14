LeRoy Gaillard Jr.

  • "In memory of Deacon LeRoy Gaillard we extend sympathy to..."
    - Margaret Stephens
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-718-0144
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
26 Radcliffe St.
Charleston, SC
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
26 Radcliffe St.
Charleston, SC
LeRoy Gaillard, Jr. Charleston - The family of Deacon LeRoy R. Gaillard, Jr. announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 11:00AM at Central Baptist Church 26 Radcliffe St. Charleston, SC. Interment: Riverview Cemetery. Deacon Gaillard was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. LeRoy R. Gaillard, Sr. and Mrs. Henry A. Gaillard. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Maxine T. Gaillard; his children, Mr. LeRoy R. Gaillard, III and Ms. Thelma L. Gaillard; his siblings, Ms. Lorraine P. Gaillard and Mr. Henry A. Gaillard. Viewing for Deacon Gaillard will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at Central Baptist Church. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019
