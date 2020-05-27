Leroy Gaylord Charleston - Leroy Gaylord, Sr., 81, formerly of Beaufort, SC, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 in the VA Hospital in Charleston, SC. Services will be private. Mr. Gaylord was born in Charleston, SC on March 9, 1939. He is the son of the late Mack Madison Gaylord and Cora-Mae Mitchum Gaylord. Surviving are one son, Leroy Gaylord, Jr.; two daughters, Candeis Gaylord and Angelia Reyes; one brother, Gerald Gaylord and ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 27 to May 28, 2020.