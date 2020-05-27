Leroy Gaylord
1939 - 2020
Leroy Gaylord Charleston - Leroy Gaylord, Sr., 81, formerly of Beaufort, SC, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 in the VA Hospital in Charleston, SC. Services will be private. Mr. Gaylord was born in Charleston, SC on March 9, 1939. He is the son of the late Mack Madison Gaylord and Cora-Mae Mitchum Gaylord. Surviving are one son, Leroy Gaylord, Jr.; two daughters, Candeis Gaylord and Angelia Reyes; one brother, Gerald Gaylord and ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME
611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY
Beaufort, SC 29906-9070
(843) 524-7144
