Leroy Grant, Jr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Leroy Grant, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Grace Cathedral, 5391 Salters Hill Road, Hollywood, SC. Interment - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. Wake Service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 5020 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Mr. Grant is survived by his four sons, Pieare (Tatanisha) Grant, Travis (Tijuanna) Grant, Eddie (Nicole) Glover and Adrian Brooks; three daughters, Yolanda (Mario) Blake, Thailya Grant and Nicole Summersett; two brothers, William "Woody" Grant and Leroy Youngblood; one sister, Iona (John) Ladson; twenty-three grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; five aunts and four uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 8, 2019