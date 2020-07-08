1/1
Leroy Isaac (Earp) Spann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Isaac (Earp) Spann MT. PLEASANT - Mr. Leroy Isaac (Earp) Spann, 73, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 3, 2020. Both the funeral and interment services will be private. A walkthrough-viewing will be at the mortuary this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Leroy is survived by his loving children: Gwendolyn Campbell, Leslie L. Graham (Jeffrey), M. Teresa Taylor and M. Elease Sanders; grandchildren: Jessica Graham, Joy Godfrey, Jasmine Graham, Lisa Godfrey, Zaria Graham, Kevin Taylor, Cole Taylor, Quiani Taylor and Kien Williams, Jr.; great-grandchild, Kayden; siblings: John Perry Stokes (Pandora), Fletcher Washington (Patricia), Edward Stokes (Linda), Lou Esther Pinckney (Edward), Elnora Moultrie and Shirley Grant (Gene); companion, Naomi Jenkins and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward and Bluette Stokes. Family and friends may visit at 136 Comiskey Park Circle, Summerville, SC 29485. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved