Leroy Isaac (Earp) Spann MT. PLEASANT - Mr. Leroy Isaac (Earp) Spann, 73, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 3, 2020. Both the funeral and interment services will be private. A walkthrough-viewing will be at the mortuary this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Leroy is survived by his loving children: Gwendolyn Campbell, Leslie L. Graham (Jeffrey), M. Teresa Taylor and M. Elease Sanders; grandchildren: Jessica Graham, Joy Godfrey, Jasmine Graham, Lisa Godfrey, Zaria Graham, Kevin Taylor, Cole Taylor, Quiani Taylor and Kien Williams, Jr.; great-grandchild, Kayden; siblings: John Perry Stokes (Pandora), Fletcher Washington (Patricia), Edward Stokes (Linda), Lou Esther Pinckney (Edward), Elnora Moultrie and Shirley Grant (Gene); companion, Naomi Jenkins and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward and Bluette Stokes. Family and friends may visit at 136 Comiskey Park Circle, Summerville, SC 29485. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
