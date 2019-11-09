Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Leroy "Little" Lewis, Jr. Johns Island - Mr. Leroy "Little" Lewis entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 8, 2019. Residence: 3603 Legareville Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Formerly of Charleston, SC. Mr. Lewis is 70 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 10, 2019
