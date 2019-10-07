Leroy McAdory Charleston, SC - Leroy McAdory, of James Island went to eternal rest Saturday, October 5, surrounded by family after a brief illness. He is survived by his devoted wife, Ruth of 72 years. He is also survived by his three sons, Walter (Karin), Roy ( Tammy) , Donnie ((Debby) and his daughter Debbie Sproles (Bruce). His grandchildren are Glenn (Jenny), Marie McAdory, Drew Yochum (Shannon) and Lori Yochum. He also has 2 great-grand children and 4 great- great-grandchildren. He was inducted into the U.S Army at age 18 from Noxapater, MS and served with the Occupational Forces in Nagasaki Japan. He enjoyed being surrounded by his family, college football, Nascar, his pets, outdoor work, fishing and wood working. He had a very green thumb and was active until the age of 91. He retired from CNSYD as a General Foreman nuclear pipefitter after 30 years of service. He was known famously as "Pops" by many. He is predeceased by 9 siblings. His surviving siblings are Mary Alice Allen, Shirley Preiss and Faye Burkes. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Crossroads Community Church on James Island or Pet Helpers. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Expressions of sympathy may be shared or viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019