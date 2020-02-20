Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Leroy McNeil, Jr. N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Leroy McNeil, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Pentecostal Holiness Church, 96 Stratton Drive, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. McNeil is survived by his father, Leroy McNeil, Sr.; daughters, Vakeya Wright, Susan Wilson, ShyRoyah McDonald; longtime companion, Sandra Parler; grandchildren; godmother and aunt, Deborah Gladden; siblings, Graylon Gladden, Karen McNeil-Moore (Artie), Bruce McNeil (Allyson), Leonard McNeil (Ramona), Alicia McNeil-Fults (Wilson), Robert Gladden (Liz), Jamaa McNeil, Sharon Deas and Viola Cromwell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020
