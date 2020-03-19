Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
More Obituaries for Leroy McNeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy McNeil Sr.

Leroy McNeil Sr. Obituary
Leroy McNeil, Sr. James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Leroy McNeil, Sr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. McNeil is survived by his children, Graylon Gladden, Karen McNeil-Moore (Artie), Bruce McNeil (Allyson), Leonard McNeil (Mona), Alicia McNeil-Fults (Wilson), Jamaa McNeil, Alonzo Gladden and Troy Gladden; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sister and brothers, William Smalls (Stella), Herman Smalls (Mary), Andrea Moore, Terrance Smalls (Millicent) and Sidney Jenkins (Michelle); sister-in-law, Deborah Gladden (Eddie); adopted children, Robert Gladden, Jr. (Elizabeth) and Viola Cromwell; special nephew, Shon McNeil; special friend, Ernest Wallace; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020
