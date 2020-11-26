Leroy Mitchell HINESVILLE, GA - The relatives and friends of Mr. Leroy Mitchell will celebrate his life with a Celebration Of Life on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 12:00 noon in St. Luke Holiness Church, 1126 Thurgood Rd., Goose Creek, SC. Interment will follow in Howe Hall Cemetery, Goose Creek, SC. There will be a walkthrough visitation at the mortuary on Friday from 5-7 pm. Mr. Mitchell leaves to cherish his memories his siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Mitchell is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Mitchell and Franklin Pinckney. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask is required at visitation and Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston