Leroy Robert Jenkins Sr.

Leroy Robert Jenkins Sr. Obituary
Leroy Robert Jenkins, Sr. Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Leroy Robert Jenkins, Sr. are all invited to attend his Celebrations of Life Service, Saturday, November 23, 2019, 11 AM at Mount Horr AME Church, 4360 Hwy 174, Hollywood, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Jenkins will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. A Wake will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Church from 6 PM to 8 PM with the family hour being 7 PM. Arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff of Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace", 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455 (P) 843.559.0341 (F) 843.559.3415 (E) [email protected] (W) www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 22, 2019
