Leroy Wendell Ruff KENNESAW, GA - Funeral services for Mr. Leroy Wendell Ruff will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC, with burial in the Evening Star Cemetery, Greenwood, SC. Mr. Ruff was a longtime Barbering Instructor at Denmark Technical College. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Danese Chappelle Ruff; daughters, Danika Geathers (Thurman) and Nicol Brandon (John); sisters, Wilhelmenia Robinson (Kenneth), Clara Thomas (L.B.) three grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends. Leevy's Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. The family is requesting that all former barbering students wear white barbering jackets in honor of him. If you do not have one, it is ok, please wear a white shirt with a red, white or blue tie, or just your normal barbering attire so that you can be formally recognized as one of his beloved students. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the family to be allocated to the Denmark Technical College, Leroy Ruff Barbering Scholarship Fund that was established in 2018. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019