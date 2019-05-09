Rev. Leroy Williams N. CHARLESTON - The Homegoing Services for the Rev. Leroy Williams will be held on Saturday morning May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2900 Appleton Ave., Charleston, South Carolina, The Rev. Mack A. Gadsden, pastor. Inhumation will follow in Monrovia Cemetery. His children, Mr. Tijuane Lucas, Iran Williams and Veathie Williams, his mother, Mrs. Bertha W. Blake of Johns Island, SC, his step-children, his sisters and brothers, 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, special friend, Mrs. Rose Washington invites all relatives and friends to attend his last religious rites. Friends may call at the chapel at North Area Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4 until 8 p.m. Our loved one is in Gods Care and his arrangements are announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave. North Charleston, SC. Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019