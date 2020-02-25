|
|
LerPatsy Thomas Quick CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. LerPatsy Thomas Quick are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life Services on Thursday, February 27, 2020, 11:00am in Central Baptist Church, 26 Radcliffe Street, Charleston, SC., Rev. Gary Brisbane, Pastor; Interment will be Saturday February 29, 2020 at 1:00 Pm in Egypt Hill Cemetery, Plain Dealing, LA. Mrs. Quick leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Robert L. Quick Jr.; children, Dewayne Gaddist, Antwain Quick, Sherman Quick, Tanika Thomas, Shavon Harrell (Edward) and Mariquetta Barnett (Michael); siblings, aunts, nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 26, 2020