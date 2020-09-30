1/
Lesette Forbes Burdell
1943 - 2020
Lesette Forbes Burdell Johns Island - Lesette Forbes Burdell, 76, went home to be with her Lord on September 8, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1943 in Charleston, SC to the late Clarence Eugene Forbes and Mary Johnston Forbes. She was a graduate of St. Andrews High School. Lesette was predeceased by her brother, David Eugene Forbes and her sister, Nancy Forbes Hudson. She is survived by her nieces, Ashlyn Enter Clary, Ali Forbes Greer, Courtney Cameron Bolus, her nephew, Stefan Forbes, and many grand-nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
