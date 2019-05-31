|
Lesia Meggett Edisto Island - The friends and family of Mrs. Lesia Saunders Meggett are invited to attend her Memorial Service 12:00 PM, TODAY, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the mortuary. Mrs. Meggett leaves to cherish her memories with her daughter, Tamequa Saunders; siblings, Brother Authur Saunders, and Theresa Taylor; grandsons, Taiqon Saunders, and Thailique Saunders; brothers-in-law, Mitchell Meggett (Mary), Ronald Meggett (Zavieria), Marvin Meggett (Katie), and Calvin Meggett (Carolyn); sisters-in-law, Olivia Reid, Stacia Talib (Harvil), Sandra Jones, and Carol Fludd (Alven). She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Earl Meggett; and her mother-in-law, Abbie Dean Meggett. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 1, 2019