Leslie Jo Proctor Hanahan - Leslie Jo Proctor, 57, of Hanahan, SC, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, in the J. HENRY STUHR INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Born March 10, 1962 and a native of Charleston, SC, Leslie was the daughter of the late Gerald Lee Proctor and the late Joyce Anderson Proctor. She was a loving mother, and grandmother who was affectionately known as "Lola". Leslie was full of life, a beautiful and fun loving person who especially enjoyed shopping. She was a sales producer at Allstate for 20 years. She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Lauren Flowe (Justin) of Hanahan, SC; son, Chad Rushmeyer (Irmantas Dragunas) of North Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Kellie Flowe and Rhett Flowe; two brothers, Jerry Hayden Proctor (Lisa) of Goose Creek, SC and Clinton Daniel Proctor of Hanahan, SC; sister, Teresa Lynn Gaskins (James) of Ladson, SC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary