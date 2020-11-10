1/
Leslie Long
1952 - 2020
Leslie Long Summerville - Leslie Bohrmann Long, 68, wife of Thomas Long, of Summerville, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Leslie B. Long are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 13, 2020, at the graveside, Summerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. The family asks that masks be worn. Leslie was born in Summit, New Jersey on January 9, 1952. She was the daughter of Ralph and Ann Bohrmann. She graduated from Chatham Senior High 1970 and from Ball State University 1975 with a B. S. in Sociology. She was a member of Tau Epsilon Mu Sorority. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Long; her mother, Ann Bohrmann, her uncle, Bruce Bohrmann; her cousins, Bucky Bohrmann, Erich Bohrmann, Braden Bohrmann, Victoria Hughes,and Andrew Bohrmann; her brothers-in-law, Carey Crownover and Donald Johnson; niece Cassandra Crownover-Brown and her nephews, Chandler, Carey, Christopher and Craig Crownover. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
