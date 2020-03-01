|
Leslye Fleniken Newton Mt. Pleasant - Leslye Fleniken Newton, 66, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. A native of Lake City, South Carolina, she is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Randall and Leslye Lightsey Fleniken.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 2, 2020