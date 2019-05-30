Lessie Judy Ellis CHARLESTON - Lessie Judy Ellis of Charleston passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 on her way to spend eternity with our Savior Jesus Christ. Lessie was born October 26, 1929, daughter of Fred Judy and Louise Byrd Judy. She retired after 30 years with AT&T. Lessie is survived by her loving husband George Ellis, his two sons and their spouses Douglas & Debra and Donald & Catherine; her grandchildren Rebecca, Jefferson, Zachary and Ian Ellis; her son John O'Donnell; two grandsons, Matthew and Joshua and her great- grands, Patrick and Watson. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019