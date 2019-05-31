Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lessie Judy O'Donnell Thiedke Ellis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lessie Judy O'Donnell Thiedke Ellis CHARLESTON - Mrs. Lessie Ellis of Charleston passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 on her way to spend eternity with our Savior Jesus Christ. Lessie was born October 26, 1929, daughter of Fred Judy and Louise Byrd Judy. A trailblazer at a time when few women had careers, she retired from AT&T after 30 years. Lessie had a beautiful, loving spirit and a smile that could light up a room. She loved gardening; travel, both at home and abroad; and doting on her family. Lessie added to her family over the years. She is survived by her loving husband George Ellis, her step-sons Douglas ( Debra), Donald ( Catherine); 3 step-daughters, Mary Grady (Ron), Carolyn Thiedke ( Fred Thompson) and Ruth Cummins ( Greg); her grandchildren Rebecca, Jefferson, Zachary and Ian Ellis; Scott Grady, John and Edward Thompson; Mallory, Meredith, and Alex Porter. She also leaves behind her son John O'Donnell (Angie) and grandsons, Matthew and Joshua O'Donnell, and her great-grands, Patrick and Watson. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers and sisters, and her husband, Elmer A. Thiedke. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Visit our guestbook at



Lessie Judy O'Donnell Thiedke Ellis CHARLESTON - Mrs. Lessie Ellis of Charleston passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 on her way to spend eternity with our Savior Jesus Christ. Lessie was born October 26, 1929, daughter of Fred Judy and Louise Byrd Judy. A trailblazer at a time when few women had careers, she retired from AT&T after 30 years. Lessie had a beautiful, loving spirit and a smile that could light up a room. She loved gardening; travel, both at home and abroad; and doting on her family. Lessie added to her family over the years. She is survived by her loving husband George Ellis, her step-sons Douglas ( Debra), Donald ( Catherine); 3 step-daughters, Mary Grady (Ron), Carolyn Thiedke ( Fred Thompson) and Ruth Cummins ( Greg); her grandchildren Rebecca, Jefferson, Zachary and Ian Ellis; Scott Grady, John and Edward Thompson; Mallory, Meredith, and Alex Porter. She also leaves behind her son John O'Donnell (Angie) and grandsons, Matthew and Joshua O'Donnell, and her great-grands, Patrick and Watson. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers and sisters, and her husband, Elmer A. Thiedke. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close