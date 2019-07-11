Lester John Hilton, III HOLLYWOOD, SC - Lester John Hilton, III, 21, entered into eternal rest on July 1, 2019 in Beaufort, SC. Funeral service celebrating the life of Lester John Hilton, III will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11:00a.m. at Lowcountry Leadership Charter School, 5139-A Gibson Road, Hollywood, SC. Viewing will be Friday, July 12th at the funeral home from 2:p.m. until 7:p.m. Viewing on Saturday at the School from 10:00a.m. until time of service. Interment: Stem Point Cemetery, James Island, SC. Lester J. Hilton, III is the son of Pastor Lester J. and Mrs. Retrina Hilton, Jr., brother of Carlton, Latoya and Kaillah Hilton, grandson of Doris Pringle, he also leaves nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 7173 Hwy 162, Hollywood, SC 843-889-9181 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019