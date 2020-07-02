Letha Mae Bryant Hanahan - Letha Mae Bryant, 63, of Hanahan, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Medical University of South Carolina. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10 o'clock at Summerville Cemetery, 17 Boone Hill Parkway, Summerville, SC. Flowers will be accepted. Lee was born on July 4, 1956 in Lexington KY, daughter of the late Jesse Campbell and Dorothy Mae Cooper Bryant, Sr.. She was a member of many reenactment groups and also a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy, and OCR. She truly loved reenacting the civil war. Surviving is one brother, Jesse Campbell Bryant, Jr. of Hanahan. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
