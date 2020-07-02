1/
Letha Mae Bryant
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Letha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Letha Mae Bryant Hanahan - Letha Mae Bryant, 63, of Hanahan, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Medical University of South Carolina. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10 o'clock at Summerville Cemetery, 17 Boone Hill Parkway, Summerville, SC. Flowers will be accepted. Lee was born on July 4, 1956 in Lexington KY, daughter of the late Jesse Campbell and Dorothy Mae Cooper Bryant, Sr.. She was a member of many reenactment groups and also a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy, and OCR. She truly loved reenacting the civil war. Surviving is one brother, Jesse Campbell Bryant, Jr. of Hanahan. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved