Letha Player Freeman Mt. Pleasant, SC - Letha Worsham Freeman, 91, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Lockwood McCants Freeman, Jr. died Sunday, May 19, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow in Christ Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel Wednesday from 2:00 pm until time of the service. Letha was born December 4, 1927 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Richard Joseph Worsham and Daisy Wagner Legare Worsham. She was a graduate of Berkeley High School and attended Winthrop College. She taught kindergarten at St. Andrews Episcopal Day School for 20 years. She is survived by her son, John Freeman of Mount Pleasant, SC; her daughters: Jane LaRoche and husband Micah John of Wadmalaw Island, SC, Josie Taylor and husband Jerry of Huger, SC, and Daisy Blair and husband David of Mount Pleasant, SC; ten grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Lockwood Freeman III, and her sister Josie Worsham Smoak. Memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Rd., Suite 504, North Charleston, SC 29406, or Intrepid Hospice, 2694 Lake Park Drive, 1st Floor, North Charleston, SC 29406.