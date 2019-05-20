Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Interment
Following Services
Christ Church Cemetery
2304 U.S. Highway 17 North
Mt. Pleasant, SC
Letha Player Freeman

Letha Player Freeman Obituary
Letha Player Freeman Mt. Pleasant, SC - The Funeral Service for Letha Worsham Freeman will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow in Christ Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel Wednesday from 2:00 pm until time of the service. Memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Rd., Suite 504, North Charleston, SC 29406, or Intrepid Hospice, 2694 Lake Park Drive, 1st Floor, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 21, 2019
