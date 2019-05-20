|
|
Letha Player Freeman Mt. Pleasant, SC - The Funeral Service for Letha Worsham Freeman will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow in Christ Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel Wednesday from 2:00 pm until time of the service. Memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Rd., Suite 504, North Charleston, SC 29406, or Intrepid Hospice, 2694 Lake Park Drive, 1st Floor, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 21, 2019