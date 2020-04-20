|
|
Lethia Vanderhorst Moore JAMES ISLAND - The friends and relatives of Mrs. Lethia Vanderhorst Moore, those of her husband the late Elder Charles W. Moore, Sr., their children Charles William Moore, Jr. (Shamaine) of Dover, Delaware, Michael Jerome Moore of Charleston, SC, Sherryl M. Mitchell (Nathaniel) of Summerville, SC, Kenton Theron Moore of Charleston, SC and Vannario McCray-Moore of Charleston, SC, 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter, sister Wilma Jenkins of Summerville, SC, nieces and nephews, invites you to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held Tuesday April 21, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home. A service of remembrance will be held at Triumph Church Ministries 5528 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC, date will be announced later. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020