Levi Frazier Charleston -The relatives and friends of Mr. Levi Frazier are invited to attend his funeral service on Monday, December 2, 2019 11:00 AM at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 95 Cooper St., Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mr. Frazier is survived by his daughters: Mrs. Joyce F. Jennings, Ms. Doris F. Williams, and Mrs. Malvenia P. Stewart (Stu), and host of other relatives and friends. The family of Mr. Frazier will receive friends at the church on Sunday, Decenber 1, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 30, 2019