Levola Wallace Whaley

Levola Wallace Whaley Obituary
Levola Wallace Whaley James Island - Mrs. Levola Wallace Whaley, 90, of James Island, SC, beloved wife of the late Elias Whaley, Jr. and a retired educator in the Charleston County Public Schools for 40+ years, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Mrs. Whaley is survived by her daughter, Sonya Whaley Simmons (Thomas); grandchildren, Shayla Simmons, Tayla Simmons and Thomas Ross Simmons; siblings, Henry Brown (Carol) and Sally Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Wallace and Rebecca Wallace; and siblings, Henrietta Gaillard, Bernice Richardson, Louise Drayton, Florence Richardson, Lula Brown, Virginia Byrd, Dolly Pippen, Frank Wallace, James Wallace and Julius Brown. Funeral notice later. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 7, 2019
