Levon "Dena" Nelson WADMALAW ISLAND - Mr. Levon Nelson affectionally known as "Dena", 48, of Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina answered the summons of our heavenly father to retire from the labors here on earth to his rewards in heaven on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his residence. Dena leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mrs. Marcila Nelson; children, Levon Dorian Nelson Jr., and Alayna Nelson; mother, Ms. Lucille Nelson; siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; Dena was a foreman with SCDOT. Dena is preceded in death by his father, the late Luther Legare. The family will receive friends at: 4967 Maybank Hwy, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 5 to May 6, 2020.