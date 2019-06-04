Lewis "Buddy" Bradwell McCabe, Jr. Charleston - The bright light in our lives just burned out. Lewis "Buddy" Bradwell McCabe, Jr., passed away on June 2, 2019. Buddy was born in Charleston on December 15, 1931 to Lewis Bradwell McCabe and Mary Carroll McCabe. As a child in Charleston, he went fishing in Colonial Lake, shrimping in Pinckney Creek, and playing on Moultrie Playground with his friends, Dave Molony, Art Semken and Harry Stuhr. He played football on the "horse lot" with Penrod Simmons and Rufus Barkley, and went duck hunting with George Nelson on the Ashley River. When his father was transferred for business, he attended high school in Sweetwater, TN, and graduated from Harding High School in Marion, OH. He played football and ran track all through high school, and was a champion boxer in the Golden Gloves, boxing for the Mattymen of Charleston. After graduation, he joined the Air Force and continued with his boxing and track. He won many medals, and traveled throughout Europe with the US Air Force. Buddy met his wife, Carol, in Charleston in 1958.They had their first date on Christmas Eve, and married on May 30, 1959. Buddy worked for Palmetto Shipping Company, then went into sales with Columbia Distributing Company. He later started his own business, HTI Business Opportunities. Upon retirement in the Shadowmoss community, he played golf every chance he got, having three holes in one. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Lee Ward and his son, Brian McCabe. Surviving Buddy is his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Breeden McCabe; and his proudest accomplishments, Laura Lee McCabe and Barry Campbell McCabe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406, or Amedysis Foundation, 1027 Physicians Drive, Ste. 240, Charleston, SC 29414, for the wonderful hospice care they provided for Buddy and his family. A celebration of life gathering for Buddy will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley. The family requests business casual attire. (Buddy prohibits ties.) Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, 843-722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary