Lewis J. Cauthen, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Lewis Jackson Cauthen, Jr. was welcomed into God's loving presence on Monday, February 17, 2020, just a few days shy of his 88th birthday. Lewis was a loving husband, dad, brother, uncle, colleague and friend to many in the Mount Pleasant community and beyond. He was devoted to his family, his church, and his alma mater, all of whom will miss his presence, guidance, and active participation. Lewis was born in Orangeburg, SC to Lewis Jackson and Amanda Paulling Cauthen on February 21, 1932, and grew up in Mount Pleasant, where he was a paper boy and worked at the Pitt Street Pharmacy. He graduated from Moultrie High School in 1950, and entered The Citadel, where he studied Civil Engineering. Upon graduation in 1954, he married his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley Ann McKlveen, and entered service to our country in the US Army Corps of Engineers, where he served for just over twenty years. His service took him to Germany, Korea, Canada, Turkey, and Vietnam, as well as across the United States, and he was decorated for deeds of valor which, in typical fashion, he never talked about. Though he and his family traveled the world, Mount Pleasant was always home, and the Cauthens all returned upon Lewis' retirement in 1974. Lewis enjoyed a second career teaching at the Citadel and as a private Civil Engineer, followed by golden years spent following the Citadel baseball, football, basketball, wrestling, volleyball, and any other teams which the Bulldogs fielded. Even those who didn't know him by name recognized Lewis and Shirley's faces, and they would drive, ride a bus, take a train, or fly just about anywhere to cheer their team on! He was a perfect example of "Service above Self" and remained equally active in his church, Hibben United Methodist, and in Boy Scouting in the Charleston area as long as he was able. Lewis didn't always command the room, but could always be depended upon to get the work done, no matter if it was organizing clean up crews after Hurricane Hugo, helping with school work at Jenny Moore Elementary, preparing his Sunday School lesson, or making soup for shut-ins. Lewis is survived by three children; Lewis J. Cauthen, III (Annie), Beth C. Tate and C. Randolph "Randy" Cauthen; his sister, Mary C. Seabrook; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his parents, and his brother-in-law, E.M. "Mike" Seabrook. Interment is planned in a private ceremony with full military honors at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Citadel Brigadier Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409 or Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 29, 2020