Lewis James West (1920 - 2019)
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Lewis James West Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Lewis James West are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment with military honors will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends in Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Veterans' Victory House, 2461 Sidneys Road, Walterboro, SC, 29488. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
