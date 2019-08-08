|
|
Lewis O. Richardson Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mr. Lewis O. Richardson are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Monday, August 12, 2019 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - 9:30 AM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC. Wake Service will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the church. Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife, Cassandra M. Richardson; children, Janeen R. Mills, Shanna R. Bonds, LaTorria D. Richardson and Tanisha C. Richardson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019