Liddie Lulie Chisolm JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Liddy Lulie Chisolm are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:00 am in St. James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Rd., James Island, SC. Rev. Dr. Brian C. Henderson, Pastor. Interment will follow in St. James Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the mortuary Thursday from 5pm-7pm. Mrs. Chisolm will lie in state at the church 10 am Friday. Mrs. Chisolm leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved children, Julian Chisolm (Darline), Frank Smith (Darlene), Michael Johnson (Helen), Juanita Chisolm and Benjamin Chisolm; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020