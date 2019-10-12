In Loving Memory of Lige "Hamnuckle" Simmons Jan. 17 1925 ~ Oct. 13, 1994 Oh, how time flies, Daddy, we can't hardly believe its been 25 years since we said good night to you. You have left an indelible impact on our lives and so many others. Your name is mentioned almost daily by us because it seems as if you are still with us. What a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grand father, great great grandfather, brother, Uncle, cousin, and friend, you have been. Your memory will always remain with us until eternity. Deeply missed by your lovely wife Ivory, children, and grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019