Lila "Coots" DuPre Donaldson Mt. Pleasant - Lila "Coots" DuPre Donaldson, 93, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of the late Kenneth Donaldson, Sr. entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 25, 2019. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM. All other services will be private. Lila was born June 10, 1926, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, daughter of the late Samuel Jervey DuPre and Hallie Matthews DuPre. She graduated from Converse College with a BA in Sociology and worked for the United States Postal Service in Mount Pleasant for a short time after World War II. Lila was a homemaker who raised six children along with countless pets. She enjoyed the outdoors, shrimping, crabbing, boating, camping and playing tennis. Lila was an observer of nature and could often be found rehabilitating creatures in need. She is survived by three daughters, Emily Donaldson Williams (Robert), Lila Donaldson Giddens (Ray) and Ann Marshall Donaldson; three sons, Kenneth Donaldson, Jr. (Saron), Malcolm Rhett Donaldson (Kim) and Jervey DuPre Donaldson; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Kathy Robinson, Sophia Williams, Viola Huger and Ebony White for their wonderful dedication and care. Memorials may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC 29465 or Keeper of the Wild, 1606 Coolers Dairy Road, Walterboro, SC 29488. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 30, 2019