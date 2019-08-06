Lila DuPre "Coots" Donaldson (1926 - 2019)
  • "I met Coot about 20 years ago while tubing down the Edisto..."
    - Carole Moore
  • "Ya'lls Mom taught me many things that a pass on to my boys...."
  • "Such fond memories of Coots and Uncle Kenny, mainly their..."
    - Legare Riano
  • "Love and prayers to the Donaldson families...may her memory..."
    - Katherine Chakides Gaffos
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Obituary
Lila "Coots" DuPre Donaldson Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Lila "Coots" DuPre Donaldson are invited to join the family on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 5:00 until 7:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to the family home for refreshments immediately following the visitation. All other services will be private. Memorials may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels P. O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29465 or Keeper of the Wild, 1606 Coolers Dairy Road, Walterboro, SC 29488. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 7, 2019
