Lila "Coots" DuPre Donaldson Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Lila "Coots" DuPre Donaldson are invited to join the family on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 5:00 until 7:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to the family home for refreshments immediately following the visitation. All other services will be private. Memorials may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels P. O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29465 or Keeper of the Wild, 1606 Coolers Dairy Road, Walterboro, SC 29488. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 7, 2019