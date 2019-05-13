|
|
Lila Moore Summerville - Lila M. Moore, 91, widow of Elgie M. Moore, of Summerville, SC, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May15, 2019 at 11 o'clock in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 o'clock until the time of service. Burial will follow in Rudd Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summerville Church of Nazarene c/o Bamberg Campground Building Fund, 10825 Highway 78 E, Summerville, SC 29483. Lila was born June 16, 1927 in Lebanon, SC, the daughter of Joseph Varner and Lessie Marcena Hill Varner. She was retired from retail sales management and taught Sunday School at Summerville Church of Nazarene. She loved fishing and gardening. She is survived by a son, Larry Mack Moore; a daughter, Patty Williams (Howard); grandchildren, Brian Barrus, David Barrus (Emily), April S. Price (David), Jerald Moore, Skip Williams (Kelly) and Laura Meyer (Bill); great-grandchildren, Emma Price, Mary Catherine Price, Grace Price, Ella Claire Price, and Fuller Barrus. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a daughter, Shirley Barrus. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 14, 2019