J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Ravenel United Methodist Church Cemetery
6035 Drayton Street
Ravenel, SC
View Map
Lillian Ashe Guyton McLean Winston Salem, NC - Lillian Ashe Guyton McLean, 96, of Winston Salem, North Carolina formerly of Charleston, SC, widow of Clyde Thomas McLean entered into eternal rest Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Her Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. where the family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial services will be held in Ravenel United Methodist Church Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Lillian was born in Moncks Corner, SC, daughter of the late Sidney DeMartin Guyton and Eva McCants Guyton. She was a retired bookkeeper with the Woolworth Company with over 30 years of service. Lillian was a member of St. Mark Methodist Church of West Ashley for many years. She is survived by her son, Thomas Peter "Pete" McLean (Debbie) of Summerville, SC; daughter, Diane Lynn McLean (Roy Biggers) of Winston Salem, NC; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Ravenel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, In memory of Lillian McLean, c/o Mike and Renae Sistare, 5736 Gadson Street, Ravenel, SC 29470. To view the complete obituary or to leave the family a memorial message, please visit our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 22, 2019
