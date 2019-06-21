Lillian Ashe Guyton McLean Winston Salem, NC - Lillian Ashe Guyton McLean, 96, of Winston Salem, North Carolina formerly of Charleston, SC, widow of Clyde Thomas McLean entered into eternal rest Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Her Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 11:00 a.m. where the family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial services will be held in Ravenel United Methodist Church Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Lillian was born in Moncks Corner, SC, daughter of the late Sidney DeMartin Guyton and Eva McCants Guyton. She was a retired bookkeeper with the Woolworth Company with over 30 years of service. Lillian was a member of St. Mark Methodist Church of West Ashley for many years. She is survived by her son, Thomas Peter "Pete" McLean (Debbie) of Summerville, SC; daughter, Diane Lynn McLean (Roy Biggers) of Winston Salem, NC; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Ravenel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, In memory of Lillian McLean, c/o Mike and Renae Sistare, 5736 Gadson Street, Ravenel, SC 29470. To view the complete obituary or to leave the family a memorial message, please visit our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary