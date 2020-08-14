1/1
Lillian Brown Major
Lillian Brown Major MT. PLEASANT - Mrs. Lillian Brown Major, 72, wife of Mr. Lawrence Melvin Major, Sr., of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She is also survived by her children: Sheila Grant (Harry), Leslie Lawrence, Lawrence M. Major (Tamica) and Tyesha Williams (Vernon); grandchildren: Crystal Grant, Monique Grant, Karshae' Grant, Lapasha Lawrence, Calvin Lawrence, Lawrence J. Major, Lavareuis Major, London Major, Demico Williams, Tyrese Williams, Kyrell Williams, Amere Williams, Zoey Williams, Nevaeh Davis and Samej Davis; great-grandchildren, Malaya Grant and Journee Brown; siblings: Ethel Young, Andrew Brown, Gloria Smalls (Arthur), Alvin Brown (Sheila), Cheryl Brown (Joe), Sandra Pinckney (John), Keith Michael Brown, Calvin Brown (Nanette) and Samuel Ellis (Toya); aunts: Alfreda Gilbert (Rev. Samuel), Florine Brown (Rev. Louis) and Mildred Pinckney; uncles: Millard Ackerman, Sr., Henry Gorham and Albert Gorham, She was preceded in death by her pare nts, Mr. Isaac Ackerman Brown and Mrs. Lucille Gorham Brown and brother, Isaac A. Brown, Jr. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
