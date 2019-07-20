Lillian Campbell Russell MONCKS CORNER - The Relatives and friends of Lillian Campbell Russell, 70, of Moncks Corner, SC (Strawberry Section) are invited to attend her Home Going Services on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00am at Macedonia AME Church, 48 Alexander Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Entombment will be in Whispering Pines Cemetery, 3044 Old Hwy. 52 Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (Strawberry Section) directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990. There will be a wake service on this Sunday evening, July 21, 2019 from 6-8PM at the Church. Those left to cherish her memories are: her children, Cedric, Evonte Malik, and Krystal Campbell, all three of Moncks Corner, SC, LeShaun Campbell of Spotsylvania, VA, and Lisa Russell of Ladson, SC; siblings, William Watson (Brenda) of North Charleston, SC, Kenneth Washington of Chesapeake, VA, Edna Garrett (Melvin) of Marietta, GA, Sandra Watson and Oneitha Smith (Dominie), both of Goose Creek, SC; 6 grandchildren; Mother-in-law, Hattie and Jerry Brazzel of Detroit, MI; brother-in-law, Dwight Brazzel and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 21, 2019