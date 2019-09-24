In Loving Memory of LILLIAN H. WASHINGTON June 22, 1928 ~ Sept. 25, 1987 JAMES H. WASHINGTON, SR. Sept. 25, 1920 ~ Nov. 19, 2013 Together Forever They say time changes all things I don't believe that's true. Because time could never change The love we feel for you. In fact, our love grows stronger, With every passing day. Our thoughts of you grow fonder, Although you've passed away. We'll keep you in our hearts, Deep in our memories too. We're never ever apart Because we're a part of you. Lovingly missed by daughter, Lillian, grandson Carlton, Jr.,(Nadia), great granddaughter Aubrey, great-grandson Christian James, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019