Lillian "Louise" Hugee Summerville - The family of Mrs. Lillian "Louise" Haygood Hugee announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 1:00PM at Joshua Baptist Church 2482 Faber Rd. N. Charleston, SC Interment: Church Cemetery Mrs. Hugee was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Willie E. Hugee; her son, Mr. Anthony Hugee, 3 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her devoted son, Elder Willie Hugee, Jr. (Monica), 14 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Hugee will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 7:00pm-8:30pm at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. "Louise" is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 11, 2019