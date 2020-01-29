Home

Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
300 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
843-761-8027
Lillian Lindsey-Ensor Pinopolis - Lillian Aseley Carrigg Lindsey Ensor, 83, of Pinopolis, SC, and most recently of Tennessee, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Wood Presbyterian Home in Sweetwater, TN. Her funeral will be 11:00 AM Friday morning, January 31, 2020, in the Chapel of DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday. Lillian was born to the late Effie Clifton Carrigg and Rosella Hoover Carrigg in Denmark, SC. She was a member of the Moncks Corner United Methodist Church where she loved worshiping with her many friends she made there. Prior to her time there she worked in the daycare and worshiped at Deer Park Baptist Church in North Charleston. As a homemaker she was interested in gardening and caring for her family. Lillian loved the mountains and declared a rule that she must go there every year to enjoy God's splendor. If she was your friend, she was a true friend with a gracious heart and forgiving nature. A lovely southern lady. Her strong faith, gentle spirit, generous heart, devotion to family, and her infectious beautiful smile that she shared so freely will remain forever in the hearts of all who have been blessed to know and love her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, James Lindsey (2013) and William Ensor (2017); brothers, David, Reubin, Wallace, Elvin and Von Carrigg; and sister, Leatha Carrigg; brothers-in-law, Rollis Evans and Floyd Gunnels. Lillian is survived by two sons, Edwin Lindsey and his wife, Vickie, of Pinopolis, and Jerry Lindsey of Moncks Corner; a daughter, Gail Edwards and her husband, Bob, of Loudon, TN; her siblings and their spouses, Grace Gunnels of Ladson, Leon and Patsy Carrigg of Jacksonville, FL, Leroy and Vivian Carrigg and Pat Evans all of Williston, SC, and Brenda and Willie Bell of Round Rock, TX; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020
