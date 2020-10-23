Lillian Mitchell ADAMS RUN, SC - The relatives and friends of Miss Lillian Mitchell, those of her beloved sister and brothers, Ms. Lou Ethel Mitchell, Messrs. Leon Mitchell, Charles Mitchell (Ruth), Nathaniel Mitchell (Gladys), sisters-in-law, Ms. Martha Dent, Ms. Rosa Mitchell, special nieces, Ms. Alicia Mitchell, Mrs. Frances Simmons (Ed), special nephews, Messrs. Darrell L. Holmes, Terrance Mitchell, Riley Holmes, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Saturday, October 24, 2020, 11: a.m. at Faith Cemetery, Adams Run, SC. The family will have a Walk Through For Ms. Mitchell, on Friday, from 5 to 7: p.m. at our Yonges Island Chapel, 7173 Hwy 162, Hollywood, SC. Friends may call Fielding 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. The family is asking that everyone please have their face covered for the Walk Through and at the cemetery. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
