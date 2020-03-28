|
Lillian Pipkin Summerville - Lillian Mills Pipkin, 92, widow of John Charles Pipkin of Summerville, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Private Graveside services will be held in Summerville Cemetery. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences for the family through the Parks Funeral Home website. Lillian was born in Macedonia, South Carolina on February 8, 1928. She was the daughter of Nabe and Mammie Mills. She was a member First Baptist Church of Jedburg and enjoyed Clogging with Flowertower Cloggers. She worked for Levi (formerly Manhattan Shirt Co.), The Post and Courier and also owned a fireworks stand. Lillian is survived by her Children, Bonnie Burbage (George) and Raymond Pipkin; Grandchildren, Cyndi Nicholson (Mike), Greg Burbage (Rhonda), Rodney Burbage (Deborah), Kenny Wroblski (Traci), Tiffanie Watson (Matt), Bubba Pipkin (Charity) and Nikie Campbell (Mathew), as well as her Great- grandchildren, Taylor, Landen, Andrew, Jadee, Kayden(Jordan), Charlie Rose, Samarra, Kylee and Colten. She is also survived by her brother, Marion Mills and her sisters, Bertie White and June Crosby. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Charles Pipkin; her daughter Barbara Wroblski, her son Bernard Pipkin; her brother Bobby Mills and her sister Lois Pipkin. Flowers will be accepted. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020