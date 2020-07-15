Lillian Simmons Mitchell Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mother Lillian Simmons Mitchell are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Mizzell Road, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mother Mitchell is survived by her 11 children, Clarence Lee Mitchell, Carlene Hassan, Herbert Mitchell (Mary Ann), Fred Raymond Mitchell (Patricia), Ned Ray Mitchell, Kenneth Mitchell, Richard "Ricky" Mitchell (Sheila), Julius Ceasar Mitchell (Tomorrow), Olinda Mitchell Meggett, Jennifer Mitchell, Glenn Mitchell-Ellis and her 1/2 child, Ronald "Tonio" Mitchell (Diedra); three devoted grandchildren, Robert Ellis, Jr., Tira E. Green (Jeramie) and Tiara L. Ellis; 43 grandchildren, 98 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Greene (Robert) and Queenie Mitchell; brother-in-law, Bernard Mitchell; two adopted daughters, Eunice Edwards and Bernice Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston