Lillian Volf PINOPOLIS, sc - Lillian Eva McCroan Volf, 95, of Pinopolis, passed from this life on March 17, 2020. Born April 30, 1924, she was the daughter of William Edward and Jimmie Miles McCroan of Cypress Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Frank Volf, and a sister, Violet McCroan Lamb, of Albany, GA. She leaves behind a son- Leonard Frank Volf, Jr. and his wife, Chris, of Moncks Corner, SC and a daughter- Linda Volf Byars and her husband, Ron, of Columbia, SC; grandchildren- Jan Volf Warner and her husband, Tim, and Matthew Bodie and his wife, Rachael; great-grandchildren- Josh Warner and his wife, Charleston, Ethan Warner, Grayson Bodie and Lily Bodie. Mrs. Volf was a proud mainstay at the Bank of Berkeley (Wells Fargo) from 1952 until her retirement. She was a committed and active congregant at the Moncks Corner United Methodist Church where she was a long-time member of the Scott Giles Sunday School Class and the Seavy Carroll Circle of the United Methodist Women. She was known to "cut a rug" with the Berkeley Squares square-dancing group and bowl a respectable 206 with her bowling league. Lillian enjoyed travel and touring the US regularly over the years with various tour groups. Lillian was generous with her spectacular Pinopolis garden, her beautiful handiwork, and her sweet treats. And she walked and walked and walked, setting an example for all of us. The family holds special appreciation for her caretakers at The Blake at Carnes Crossroads and to Melody Boscio and others at Crescent Hospice. A private graveside burial will be held at St. John's Baptist Church Cemetery, Pinopolis. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date when conditions permit. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be made to Moncks Corner United Methodist Church, 106 Church Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 or Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oaks Dr., Suite 105, North Charleston, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2020