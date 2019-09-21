Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Walters. View Sign Service Information Carolina Funeral Home 7113 RIVERS AVE North Charleston , SC 29406 (843)-797-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Walters Charleston - Lillian Jay Walters, wife of the late Rufus Alton "Bub" Walters of Reevesville, South Carolina, passed into eternal rest on September 20, 2019. She was born in Charleston on April 7, 1931, went to school in Charleston, and grew up in The Charleston Orphan House on Calhoun Street. She worked at the American Tobacco Company until its closure, and then at the Evans Rule Company, where she was in production and also served as a first aid worker. She was also the chairperson for the retirees' luncheon of Evans Rule. She was a charter member of Cherokee United Methodist Church, a member of the Boone Bowen class, the United Methodist Women, and the Anita Way Circle. At the church, she also taught the elementary Sunday School class, and was the chairperson of the Alta Guild for many years. She is survived by her 3 sons: Al Walters, and wife Debra of Summerville; Bruce Walters, and wife Midge of Eutawville; and Ronald Walters and wife Claudette of Goose Creek; two sisters: Joyce Brinkley of Charleston, and Betty Hamilton of New York; as well as, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a very special cousin, Linda Heap. A special thanks to Life Care Center and Intrepid Hospice for your kindness and genuine caring hearts during a very tough few weeks for the Walters family. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 1PM to 2PM, with a Funeral Service at 2PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting



Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019

